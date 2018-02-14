Saxophone soiree playing in Huntsville Friday

If you’re looking to take your sweetheart somewhere this weekend on the heels of Valentine’s Day, you may want to consider a concert that features the sultry sounds of the saxophone.

On Friday, a saxophone soiree will be held at the Design Lab on Meridian Street N in Huntsville, featuring Dr. Reginald Jackson and his band.

The event is being called “an intimate Valentine’s celebration with music and hors d’oeuvres.”

Doors open at 6: 30 p.m.. The show starts at 7 p.m..

Tickets are $30 at the door. If you purchase tickets in advance, they are $25.

For more ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48