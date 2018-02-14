Saxophone soiree playing in Huntsville Friday - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Saxophone soiree playing in Huntsville Friday

(Source: Reginald Jackson Music) (Source: Reginald Jackson Music)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

If you’re looking to take your sweetheart somewhere this weekend on the heels of Valentine’s Day, you may want to consider a concert that features the sultry sounds of the saxophone.

On Friday, a saxophone soiree will be held at the Design Lab on Meridian Street N in Huntsville, featuring Dr. Reginald Jackson and his band.

The event is being called “an intimate Valentine’s celebration with music and hors d’oeuvres.”

Doors open at 6: 30 p.m.. The show starts at 7 p.m..

Tickets are $30 at the door. If you purchase tickets in advance, they are $25.

For more ticket information, click here. 

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Brad: Showers tonight; warmer air Thursday

    Brad: Showers tonight; warmer air Thursday

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-02-14 23:07:27 GMT

    Temperatures will only fall into the lower 60s tonight and rain showers will continue through the midnight hour.

    More >>

    Temperatures will only fall into the lower 60s tonight and rain showers will continue through the midnight hour.

    More >>

  • Get a $99 ticket from Huntsville to Orlando with new airline route

    Get a $99 ticket from Huntsville to Orlando with new airline route

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 3:11 PM EST2018-02-13 20:11:56 GMT
    Silver Airways route map from Huntsville (Source: SilverAirways.com)Silver Airways route map from Huntsville (Source: SilverAirways.com)

    A nonstop route to Orlando is coming soon to Huntsville International Airport. Silver Airways, an airline based out of Fort Lauderdale, will start the new route on May 23, 2018.  The airline made the announcement on Tuesday. Silver plans to fly its new ATR-600 aircraft to complete the 600 mile trip. The ATR-600 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft that can seat up to 70 people on some models. Silver Airways says its model will feature leather seating, increased leg room and sp...

    More >>

    A nonstop route to Orlando is coming soon to Huntsville International Airport. Silver Airways, an airline based out of Fort Lauderdale, will start the new route on May 23, 2018.  The airline made the announcement on Tuesday. Silver plans to fly its new ATR-600 aircraft to complete the 600 mile trip. The ATR-600 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft that can seat up to 70 people on some models. Silver Airways says its model will feature leather seating, increased leg room and sp...

    More >>

  • Fergie visits Huntsville City Hall, meets Mayor Battle

    Fergie visits Huntsville City Hall, meets Mayor Battle

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 1:29 PM EST2018-02-13 18:29:11 GMT

    Fergie, the WAFF 48 Service Dog in Training, made a trip to Huntsville City Hall Tuesday. 

    More >>

    Fergie, the WAFF 48 Service Dog in Training, made a trip to Huntsville City Hall Tuesday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly