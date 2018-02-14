General Perna to address Alabama legislature

Alabama's only four-star Army general will address the legislature on Thursday.

General Gus Perna will go before lawmakers in Montgomery to recognize Military Appreciation Day.

Perna is the highest-ranking military officer in Alabama. He has been the commanding general of the U.S. Army Materiel Command in Huntsville since September 2016.

He will recognize Alabama’s five military installations and the members of the Armed Forces and civilians who serve in support of the nation’s defense.

