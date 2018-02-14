General Perna to address Alabama legislature - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

General Perna to address Alabama legislature

By Lindsey Connell, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WAFF 48 News) (Source: WAFF 48 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Alabama's only four-star Army general will address the legislature on Thursday.

General Gus Perna will go before lawmakers in Montgomery to recognize Military Appreciation Day.

Perna is the highest-ranking military officer in Alabama. He has been the commanding general of the U.S. Army Materiel Command in Huntsville since September 2016.

He will recognize Alabama’s five military installations and the members of the Armed Forces and civilians who serve in support of the nation’s defense. 

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Brandon: Soggy for Valentine’s Day with temps in the 50s

    Brandon: Soggy for Valentine’s Day with temps in the 50s

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 5:12 AM EST2018-02-14 10:12:23 GMT

    Happy Valentine’s Day! Hopefully, you weren’t planning on gifting any sunshine today because that is in short supply.

    More >>

    Happy Valentine’s Day! Hopefully, you weren’t planning on gifting any sunshine today because that is in short supply.

    More >>

  • Get a $99 ticket from Huntsville to Orlando with new airline route

    Get a $99 ticket from Huntsville to Orlando with new airline route

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 3:11 PM EST2018-02-13 20:11:56 GMT
    Silver Airways route map from Huntsville (Source: SilverAirways.com)Silver Airways route map from Huntsville (Source: SilverAirways.com)

    A nonstop route to Orlando is coming soon to Huntsville International Airport. Silver Airways, an airline based out of Fort Lauderdale, will start the new route on May 23, 2018.  The airline made the announcement on Tuesday. Silver plans to fly its new ATR-600 aircraft to complete the 600 mile trip. The ATR-600 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft that can seat up to 70 people on some models. Silver Airways says its model will feature leather seating, increased leg room and sp...

    More >>

    A nonstop route to Orlando is coming soon to Huntsville International Airport. Silver Airways, an airline based out of Fort Lauderdale, will start the new route on May 23, 2018.  The airline made the announcement on Tuesday. Silver plans to fly its new ATR-600 aircraft to complete the 600 mile trip. The ATR-600 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft that can seat up to 70 people on some models. Silver Airways says its model will feature leather seating, increased leg room and sp...

    More >>

  • Fergie visits Huntsville City Hall, meets Mayor Battle

    Fergie visits Huntsville City Hall, meets Mayor Battle

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 1:29 PM EST2018-02-13 18:29:11 GMT

    Fergie, the WAFF 48 Service Dog in Training, made a trip to Huntsville City Hall Tuesday. 

    More >>

    Fergie, the WAFF 48 Service Dog in Training, made a trip to Huntsville City Hall Tuesday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly