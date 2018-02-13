Security tightened after unidentified man enters Sylvania High School

Security was tightened when this unidentified man entered Sylvania High School on Feb. 13, 2018. (Source: DeKalb Country Schools)

DeKalb County Schools officials tightened security at Sylvania High School due to the presence of a stranger Tuesday night.

School officials say an unidentified male entered the school while students were rehearsing for a performance. The faculty immediately secured the building and contacted law enforcement. All buildings on campus were put on surveillance and secured.

Officials say all student are safe and accounted for. They have been released to their families.

"Thanks goes to all responding law enforcement—the Dekalb County Sheriff’s office, the Sylvania Police Department, the Rainsville Police Department, the Henagar Police Department, the Scottsboro Police Department, and the Alabama State Troopers. They all acted immediately to protect our students and staff," said Superintendent Jason Barnett.

Authorities are questioning a person of interest. No charges have been filed at this time.

