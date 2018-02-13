Man arrested in lockdown at Sylvania High School

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection to Tuesday night's lockdown at Sylvania High School.

Officials say an unknown male entered the school while students were rehearsing for a performance. Students reported that the stranger had a gun.

The faculty immediately secured the building and contacted law enforcement. All buildings on campus were put on surveillance and secured. Once all the students were accounted for, they were released to their families.

Lawman obtained surveillance photos of the man. Tips helped identify him as 21-year-old Cole Joseph Barnes. He was found at his home in Sylvania and questioned.

Deputies say they determined the firearm was actually a pellet pistol.

After the investigation was concluded, Barnes was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal trespass, menacing and disorderly conduct. His bond at the DeKalb County Detention Center was set at $4,500.

“We appreciate every agency that responded to assist at Sylvania School. We are thankful for a great working relationship with all surrounding agencies. The protection of our children is of the upmost importance to us at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office," said DeKalb County Chief Deputy Michael Edmondson .

"Thanks goes to all responding law enforcement—the Dekalb County Sheriff’s office, the Sylvania Police Department, the Rainsville Police Department, the Henagar Police Department, the Scottsboro Police Department, and the Alabama State Troopers. They all acted immediately to protect our students and staff," Superintendent Jason Barnett said on social media Tuesday night.

