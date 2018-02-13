Madison County sex abuse case shows importance of mandatory repo - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Madison County sex abuse case shows importance of mandatory reporting

By Lindsey Connell, Reporter
Connect
John Curtis Mullins (Source: Madison County Jail) John Curtis Mullins (Source: Madison County Jail)
(Source: WAFF 48 News) (Source: WAFF 48 News)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says the quick actions of a school official helped lead to the arrest of a child predator in a horrific abuse case.

It highlights mandatory reporting in Alabama, making sure authorities are made aware of allegations so they can be properly investigated.

[READ MORE: Madison County man charged with child sex crimes]

A student in Madison County stepped forward to someone in their school about shocking crimes and the school turned to the sheriff's office. It led to the arrest of John Curtis Mullins, 53. He faces charges of Transmitting Obscene Material to a Child, Rape and sexual abuse.

“There was a child in rural Madison County that went to school and some obscene material was transmitted to the child and the child reported it to a school official. That school official, automatically without hesitation, reported it to our deputies,” said Lt. Donny Shaw, public information officer for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators followed up on it, working with the Child Advocacy Center to conduct interviews and warrants were issued.

Officials say it shows the importance of Alabama's mandatory reporting laws.

It requires those in a position of authority who are made aware of allegations of child abuse or neglect to report it law enforcement. Lt. Shaw says the Madison County school system has consistently done just that, helping shed light on these kinds of cases.

“Then law enforcement and DHR follow up on the information that's reported to them and go down the right avenues for prosecution and protecting the child that's involved,” Shaw said.

Mullins, meanwhile, remains in the Madison County Jail with a 137,000 bond.

“Schools, counselors, doctors, anybody in a position of authority- if a child reports something to you, that you need to report it immediately to the law enforcement agency that covers your area so they can properly follow up the investigation on it,” Shaw said.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Brad: Scattered showers overnight

    Brad: Scattered showers overnight

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 4:44 PM EST2018-02-13 21:44:26 GMT

    Temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 50s overnight and rebound into the lower 60s by Wednesday afternoon.

    More >>

    Temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 50s overnight and rebound into the lower 60s by Wednesday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Get a $99 ticket from Huntsville to Orlando with new airline route

    Get a $99 ticket from Huntsville to Orlando with new airline route

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 3:11 PM EST2018-02-13 20:11:56 GMT
    Silver Airways route map from Huntsville (Source: SilverAirways.com)Silver Airways route map from Huntsville (Source: SilverAirways.com)

    A nonstop route to Orlando is coming soon to Huntsville International Airport. Silver Airways, an airline based out of Fort Lauderdale, will start the new route on May 23, 2018.  The airline made the announcement on Tuesday. Silver plans to fly its new ATR-600 aircraft to complete the 600 mile trip. The ATR-600 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft that can seat up to 70 people on some models. Silver Airways says its model will feature leather seating, increased leg room and sp...

    More >>

    A nonstop route to Orlando is coming soon to Huntsville International Airport. Silver Airways, an airline based out of Fort Lauderdale, will start the new route on May 23, 2018.  The airline made the announcement on Tuesday. Silver plans to fly its new ATR-600 aircraft to complete the 600 mile trip. The ATR-600 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft that can seat up to 70 people on some models. Silver Airways says its model will feature leather seating, increased leg room and sp...

    More >>

  • Fergie visits Huntsville City Hall, meets Mayor Battle

    Fergie visits Huntsville City Hall, meets Mayor Battle

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 1:29 PM EST2018-02-13 18:29:11 GMT

    Fergie, the WAFF 48 Service Dog in Training, made a trip to Huntsville City Hall Tuesday. 

    More >>

    Fergie, the WAFF 48 Service Dog in Training, made a trip to Huntsville City Hall Tuesday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly