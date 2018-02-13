WAFF anchor Liz Hurley, husband win local service awards - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

WAFF anchor Liz Hurley, husband win local service awards

(Source: WAFF) (Source: WAFF)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

WAFF 48 News anchor Liz Hurley and her husband, Dave Hargrove, got special honors at the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber's annual membership meeting.

The couple got the Distinguished Service Award, which is the highest honor the Chamber gives to deserving community volunteers.

The meeting is one of the Chamber's largest annual events. It gives an overview of the Chamber's activities and successes throughout the year.

Also at the meeting, the 2017 board chairman, Joe Newberry, passed the gavel to chair-elect Gary Bolton, vice president of global marketing for ADTRAN.

Congratulatinos to Liz and Dave.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

  Brad: Scattered showers overnight

    Temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 50s overnight and rebound into the lower 60s by Wednesday afternoon.

  Get a $99 ticket from Huntsville to Orlando with new airline route

    A nonstop route to Orlando is coming soon to Huntsville International Airport. Silver Airways, an airline based out of Fort Lauderdale, will start the new route on May 23, 2018.  The airline made the announcement on Tuesday. Silver plans to fly its new ATR-600 aircraft to complete the 600 mile trip. The ATR-600 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft that can seat up to 70 people on some models. Silver Airways says its model will feature leather seating, increased leg room and sp...

  Fergie visits Huntsville City Hall, meets Mayor Battle

    Fergie, the WAFF 48 Service Dog in Training, made a trip to Huntsville City Hall Tuesday. 

