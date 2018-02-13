WAFF anchor Liz Hurley, husband win local service awards

WAFF 48 News anchor Liz Hurley and her husband, Dave Hargrove, got special honors at the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber's annual membership meeting.

The couple got the Distinguished Service Award, which is the highest honor the Chamber gives to deserving community volunteers.

The meeting is one of the Chamber's largest annual events. It gives an overview of the Chamber's activities and successes throughout the year.

Also at the meeting, the 2017 board chairman, Joe Newberry, passed the gavel to chair-elect Gary Bolton, vice president of global marketing for ADTRAN.

Congratulatinos to Liz and Dave.

