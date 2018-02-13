Former Shoals firefighter critically injured in deadly Lawrenceburg fire

A former Tuscumbia firefighter is one of the four people injured in an overnight house fire in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A Lawrenceburg fire engineer, Jason Dickey, was killed in that fire.

Kendall Sherrell is now a firefighter with the Lawrenceburg Fire Department who is currently in intensive care at Southern Tennessee Regional Hospital.

According to Tuscumbia Fire Chief Rodney McAnally, Sherrell started his career in Tuscumbia. He first got out of the academy and worked part-time for the department.

Sherrell worked for Tuscumbia Fire for about a year before moving to Lawrenceburg.

Tuscumbia has offered support to station the fire department in Lawrenceburg. Many other fire departments in the Shoals have also asked to help.

"He started his career here and did an excellent job,” McAnally said. “He moved on to a full-time job in Lawrenceburg after Tuscumbia Fire. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendall Sherrell and the entire Lawrenceburg Fire Department. We know this happens in the line of work we do, but this is way too close to home."

McAnally was Sherrell's shift captain when he worked in Tuscumbia.

