Former Shoals firefighter critically injured in deadly Lawrenceburg fire

Temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 50s overnight and rebound into the lower 60s by Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A nonstop route to Orlando is coming soon to Huntsville International Airport. Silver Airways, an airline based out of Fort Lauderdale, will start the new route on May 23, 2018. The airline made the announcement on Tuesday. Silver plans to fly its new ATR-600 aircraft to complete the 600 mile trip. The ATR-600 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft that can seat up to 70 people on some models. Silver Airways says its model will feature leather seating, increased leg room and sp...More >>
Fergie, the WAFF 48 Service Dog in Training, made a trip to Huntsville City Hall Tuesday.More >>
Sir’s Fabrics in Fayetteville, Tennessee was destroyed after an earlier fire at the historic location reignited around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Authorities and volunteers spend the entire day searching the area for Holman. K9 units were brought in to assist this afternoon.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
President Donald Trump's administration wants to replace half of SNAP recipients' monthly cash benefits with a box of food.More >>
The mother of Holt High School basketball star, Jalen Merriweather, is speaking out and pleading for the capture of her son's killer.More >>
The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died after being struck by a vehicle late Monday night says she doesn't hold a grudge against the driver but wants to know what happened.More >>
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.More >>
Lexington Two officials have released a statement after Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler was fired Monday night following a special board meeting.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
A second-grade teacher and her husband found themselves in handcuffs when an undercover narcotics sting targeted their home.More >>
Passengers on board a flight from San Francisco to Honolulu got quite a scare Tuesday when an engine covering apparently came off mid-flight.More >>
