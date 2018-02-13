Former Shoals firefighter critically injured in deadly Lawrenceb - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Former Shoals firefighter critically injured in deadly Lawrenceburg fire

By Lauren Scharf, Reporter
Connect
Kendall Sherrell (Source: Facebook) Kendall Sherrell (Source: Facebook)
LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WAFF) -

A former Tuscumbia firefighter is one of the four people injured in an overnight house fire in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A Lawrenceburg fire engineer, Jason Dickey, was killed in that fire.

[READ MORE: 1 firefighter killed, 4 injured in Lawrenceburg house fire]

Kendall Sherrell is now a firefighter with the Lawrenceburg Fire Department who is currently in intensive care at Southern Tennessee Regional Hospital.

According to Tuscumbia Fire Chief Rodney McAnally, Sherrell started his career in Tuscumbia. He first got out of the academy and worked part-time for the department.

Sherrell worked for Tuscumbia Fire for about a year before moving to Lawrenceburg.

Tuscumbia has offered support to station the fire department in Lawrenceburg. Many other fire departments in the Shoals have also asked to help.

"He started his career here and did an excellent job,” McAnally said. “He moved on to a full-time job in Lawrenceburg after Tuscumbia Fire. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendall Sherrell and the entire Lawrenceburg Fire Department. We know this happens in the line of work we do, but this is way too close to home."

McAnally was Sherrell's shift captain when he worked in Tuscumbia.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Brad: Scattered showers overnight

    Brad: Scattered showers overnight

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 4:44 PM EST2018-02-13 21:44:26 GMT

    Temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 50s overnight and rebound into the lower 60s by Wednesday afternoon.

    More >>

    Temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 50s overnight and rebound into the lower 60s by Wednesday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Get a $99 ticket from Huntsville to Orlando with new airline route

    Get a $99 ticket from Huntsville to Orlando with new airline route

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 3:11 PM EST2018-02-13 20:11:56 GMT
    Silver Airways route map from Huntsville (Source: SilverAirways.com)Silver Airways route map from Huntsville (Source: SilverAirways.com)

    A nonstop route to Orlando is coming soon to Huntsville International Airport. Silver Airways, an airline based out of Fort Lauderdale, will start the new route on May 23, 2018.  The airline made the announcement on Tuesday. Silver plans to fly its new ATR-600 aircraft to complete the 600 mile trip. The ATR-600 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft that can seat up to 70 people on some models. Silver Airways says its model will feature leather seating, increased leg room and sp...

    More >>

    A nonstop route to Orlando is coming soon to Huntsville International Airport. Silver Airways, an airline based out of Fort Lauderdale, will start the new route on May 23, 2018.  The airline made the announcement on Tuesday. Silver plans to fly its new ATR-600 aircraft to complete the 600 mile trip. The ATR-600 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft that can seat up to 70 people on some models. Silver Airways says its model will feature leather seating, increased leg room and sp...

    More >>

  • Fergie visits Huntsville City Hall, meets Mayor Battle

    Fergie visits Huntsville City Hall, meets Mayor Battle

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 1:29 PM EST2018-02-13 18:29:11 GMT

    Fergie, the WAFF 48 Service Dog in Training, made a trip to Huntsville City Hall Tuesday. 

    More >>

    Fergie, the WAFF 48 Service Dog in Training, made a trip to Huntsville City Hall Tuesday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly