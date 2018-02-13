Fort Payne concludes public input on 5-year plan

Residents in Fort Payne got a chance to speak to city leaders about the direction they would like to see the city go. This as the city is working to prepare a five-year plan.

City officials say this was the last opportunity the public has to give their input before the consultant goes back to develop a plan.

The city of Fort Payne is working on a five-year plan and they're seeking residents' input on direction.

Whether it's downtown redevelopment, water and sewer projects, recreation or schools, they've got an open ear.

Mayor Larry Chesser said they have a consultant who will be putting together the various options and bringing them to the City Council at a later date, which Chesser hopes will be sooner than later.

He said the Council will be seeking gr ants and taking out a bond issue to make these things happen.

Chesser said there are a list of things they know that will need to be done sooner rather than later.

"We want to do what needs to be done and what's cost-effective first and then some of these wish list type things may have to wait a few years to get that done,” said Chesser.

The meeting was held at the Coal and Iron Building.

