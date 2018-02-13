Albertville police investigating Pharmacy burglary

Police in Albertville are investigating an early morning pharmacy break-in.

Albertville police say they're investigating the pharmacy burglary that happened not once but twice.

Albertville police say security alarms prompted them to respond to the Pill Box Pharmacy on Highway 431 around 5 a.m. Tuesday. The owner was called and it was determined that some electronics and medications were taken.

After everyone left, investigators say they got a call from a witness around 6:40 a.m. that someone was trying to break into the pharmacy. But when police arrived the vehicle was gone. Investigators believe it was a silver or light colored sport utility vehicle and they also believe it was probably the same person seeking narcotics.

"The gentleman that owns this pharmacy keeps the drugs in a more secure location. He probably didn't get what he wanted and went back to see if he could find what he wanted,"said Assistant Police Chief JT Cartee.

If anybody has any information about this crime you are asked to contact the Albertville Police Department.

