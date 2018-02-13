Albertville police investigating Pharmacy burglary

Temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 50s overnight and rebound into the lower 60s by Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A nonstop route to Orlando is coming soon to Huntsville International Airport. Silver Airways, an airline based out of Fort Lauderdale, will start the new route on May 23, 2018. The airline made the announcement on Tuesday. Silver plans to fly its new ATR-600 aircraft to complete the 600 mile trip. The ATR-600 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft that can seat up to 70 people on some models. Silver Airways says its model will feature leather seating, increased leg room and sp...More >>
Fergie, the WAFF 48 Service Dog in Training, made a trip to Huntsville City Hall Tuesday.More >>
Sir’s Fabrics in Fayetteville, Tennessee was destroyed after an earlier fire at the historic location reignited around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Authorities and volunteers spend the entire day searching the area for Holman. K9 units were brought in to assist this afternoon.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
A mother accused of following her son to his northwest Charlotte school and pulling a knife on two teens she thought were bullying him is now suing Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools after she was injured during the altercation that followed.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Health is telling people not to eat the deer meat in counties possibly affected by Chronic Wasting Disease. This disease is found in white tailed deer.More >>
The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died after being struck by a vehicle late Monday night says she doesn't hold a grudge against the driver but wants to know what happened.More >>
A spokesperson for Lexington School District Two confirms an assistant principal at Airport High School was let go and the principal was placed on administrative leave.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
Nine people were taken to the hospital after a float in a parade New Roads parades crashed Tuesday, officials have confirmed.More >>
The NOPD is investigating a double shooting at the intersection of Union and Carondelet Streets. Initial reports show two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.More >>
