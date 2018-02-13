Albertville police investigating Pharmacy burglary - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Albertville police investigating Pharmacy burglary

By Stephen McLamb, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: WAFF) (Source: WAFF)
ALBERTVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Police in Albertville are investigating an early morning pharmacy break-in.

Albertville police say they're investigating the pharmacy burglary that happened not once but twice.

Albertville police say security alarms prompted them to respond to the Pill Box Pharmacy on Highway 431 around 5 a.m. Tuesday. The owner was called and it was determined that some electronics and medications were taken.

After everyone left, investigators say they got a call from a witness around 6:40 a.m. that someone was trying to break into the pharmacy. But when police arrived the vehicle was gone. Investigators believe it was a silver or light colored sport utility vehicle and they also believe it was probably the same person seeking narcotics.

"The gentleman that owns this pharmacy keeps the drugs in a more secure location. He probably didn't get what he wanted and went back to see if he could find what he wanted,"said Assistant Police Chief JT Cartee.

If anybody has any information about this crime you are asked to contact the Albertville Police Department.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Brad: Scattered showers overnight

    Brad: Scattered showers overnight

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 4:44 PM EST2018-02-13 21:44:26 GMT

    Temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 50s overnight and rebound into the lower 60s by Wednesday afternoon.

    More >>

    Temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 50s overnight and rebound into the lower 60s by Wednesday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Get a $99 ticket from Huntsville to Orlando with new airline route

    Get a $99 ticket from Huntsville to Orlando with new airline route

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 3:11 PM EST2018-02-13 20:11:56 GMT
    Silver Airways route map from Huntsville (Source: SilverAirways.com)Silver Airways route map from Huntsville (Source: SilverAirways.com)

    A nonstop route to Orlando is coming soon to Huntsville International Airport. Silver Airways, an airline based out of Fort Lauderdale, will start the new route on May 23, 2018.  The airline made the announcement on Tuesday. Silver plans to fly its new ATR-600 aircraft to complete the 600 mile trip. The ATR-600 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft that can seat up to 70 people on some models. Silver Airways says its model will feature leather seating, increased leg room and sp...

    More >>

    A nonstop route to Orlando is coming soon to Huntsville International Airport. Silver Airways, an airline based out of Fort Lauderdale, will start the new route on May 23, 2018.  The airline made the announcement on Tuesday. Silver plans to fly its new ATR-600 aircraft to complete the 600 mile trip. The ATR-600 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft that can seat up to 70 people on some models. Silver Airways says its model will feature leather seating, increased leg room and sp...

    More >>

  • Fergie visits Huntsville City Hall, meets Mayor Battle

    Fergie visits Huntsville City Hall, meets Mayor Battle

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 1:29 PM EST2018-02-13 18:29:11 GMT

    Fergie, the WAFF 48 Service Dog in Training, made a trip to Huntsville City Hall Tuesday. 

    More >>

    Fergie, the WAFF 48 Service Dog in Training, made a trip to Huntsville City Hall Tuesday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly