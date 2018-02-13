Get a $99 ticket from Huntsville to Orlando with new airline route

A nonstop route to Orlando is coming soon to Huntsville International Airport. Silver Airways, an airline based out of Fort Lauderdale, will start the new route on May 23, 2018. The airline made the announcement on Tuesday. Silver plans to fly its new ATR-600 aircraft to complete the 600 mile trip. The ATR-600 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft that can seat up to 70 people on some models. Silver Airways says its model will feature leather seating, increased leg room and sp...More >>
Fergie, the WAFF 48 Service Dog in Training, made a trip to Huntsville City Hall Tuesday.More >>
Mostly cloudy to overcast skies stay in place for the rest of the evening hours with seasonal temperatures in the middle 50s, a few very isolated showers are possible.More >>
Sir’s Fabrics in Fayetteville, Tennessee was destroyed after an earlier fire at the historic location reignited around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Authorities and volunteers spend the entire day searching the area for Holman. K9 units were brought in to assist this afternoon.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.More >>
A 3-year-old boy walking along on a highway was killed late Monday night when he was struck by a vehicle, the state Highway Patrol says.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
Further investigation into allegations that a former Woden ISD teacher had been involved in an inappropriate texting relationship resulted in her being arrested on four felony charges because she is now accused of having improper relationships with two students.More >>
If you see a Honda Odyssey van with tag number NIS5N, call police immediately.More >>
A mother accused of following her son to his northwest Charlotte school and pulling a knife on two teens she thought were bullying him is now suing Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools after she was injured during the altercation that followed.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
Enjoy the scenes of New Orleans without having to brave the cold temperatures and windy conditions.More >>
