Fergie visits Huntsville City Hall, meets Mayor Battle

Fergie, the WAFF 48 Service Dog in Training, made a trip to Huntsville City Hall Tuesday.

Fergie and her foster mom, Terri Guy, made the trip and showed off some of Fergie's training. Mayor Tommy Battle tested Fergie's skills having her sit and lay down on command.

Mayor Battle presented Fergie with an official proclamation recognizing her hard work, the hard work of her puppy raisers Kevin and Terri Guy, and Service Dogs Alabama.

Fergie is learning her basic skills now and will later go to a prison for extensive training. After that, Fergie will be trained in her service area and be placed with an Alabama family.

