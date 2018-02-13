Fergie visits Huntsville City Hall, meets Mayor Battle - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Fergie visits Huntsville City Hall, meets Mayor Battle

By Amanda Jarrett, Producer
Connect
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Fergie, the WAFF 48 Service Dog in Training, made a trip to Huntsville City Hall Tuesday.

Fergie and her foster mom, Terri Guy, made the trip and showed off some of Fergie's training. Mayor Tommy Battle tested Fergie's skills having her sit and lay down on command.

[Read about the special reasons Fergie's fosters volunteer as puppy raisers]

Mayor Battle presented Fergie with an official proclamation recognizing her hard work, the hard work of her puppy raisers Kevin and Terri Guy, and Service Dogs Alabama.

[Click here to read more about Service Dogs Alabama]

Fergie is learning her basic skills now and will later go to a prison for extensive training.  After that, Fergie will be trained in her service area and be placed with an Alabama family.
 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Get a $99 ticket from Huntsville to Orlando with new airline route

    Get a $99 ticket from Huntsville to Orlando with new airline route

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 3:11 PM EST2018-02-13 20:11:56 GMT
    Silver Airways route map from Huntsville (Source: SilverAirways.com)Silver Airways route map from Huntsville (Source: SilverAirways.com)

    A nonstop route to Orlando is coming soon to Huntsville International Airport. Silver Airways, an airline based out of Fort Lauderdale, will start the new route on May 23, 2018.  The airline made the announcement on Tuesday. Silver plans to fly its new ATR-600 aircraft to complete the 600 mile trip. The ATR-600 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft that can seat up to 70 people on some models. Silver Airways says its model will feature leather seating, increased leg room and sp...

    More >>

    A nonstop route to Orlando is coming soon to Huntsville International Airport. Silver Airways, an airline based out of Fort Lauderdale, will start the new route on May 23, 2018.  The airline made the announcement on Tuesday. Silver plans to fly its new ATR-600 aircraft to complete the 600 mile trip. The ATR-600 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft that can seat up to 70 people on some models. Silver Airways says its model will feature leather seating, increased leg room and sp...

    More >>

  • Fergie visits Huntsville City Hall, meets Mayor Battle

    Fergie visits Huntsville City Hall, meets Mayor Battle

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 1:29 PM EST2018-02-13 18:29:11 GMT

    Fergie, the WAFF 48 Service Dog in Training, made a trip to Huntsville City Hall Tuesday. 

    More >>

    Fergie, the WAFF 48 Service Dog in Training, made a trip to Huntsville City Hall Tuesday. 

    More >>

  • Eric: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies for the remainder of Tuesday

    Eric: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies for the remainder of Tuesday

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 12:57 PM EST2018-02-13 17:57:02 GMT

    Mostly cloudy to overcast skies stay in place for the rest of the evening hours with seasonal temperatures in the middle 50s, a few very isolated showers are possible. 

    More >>

    Mostly cloudy to overcast skies stay in place for the rest of the evening hours with seasonal temperatures in the middle 50s, a few very isolated showers are possible. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly