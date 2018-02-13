House fire shuts down lanes of Sparkman Drive - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

House fire shuts down lanes of Sparkman Drive

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville Fire and Rescue say a house fire in the 2700 block of Sparkman Drive from Warrior to Mountain Park has closed both east and westbound lanes of Sparkman Drive.

Five units are on the scene. 

We have a crew en route and will provide more information as it becomes available. 

