Student arrested in Sparkman High School gun scare, lockdown

The Madison County Sheriff's Office has arrested a student in connection to Tuesday's lockdown at Sparkman High School.

It started with a 911 open line call to the Madison County 911 Center just before 10 a.m. The sheriff's office explained an open line call means no one was attempting to talk to the call taker. However, the call taker could hear a person's name, then the comment "put the gun down." The phone call was showing to be coming from a cell phone at Sparkman High School.

The school resource officer at the school was contacted and deputies were dispatched. The school was placed on lockdown, and deputies began clearing the school.

During this time, the phone number was identified to be that of a student's parent. The sheriff's office identified the student as 18-year-old Devante Mccobbe. He was located and later arrested on a falsely reporting incident charge.

No weapon was found, and the all clear was given.

Mccobbe was booked into the Madison County Jail with a $300 bond.

The incident at Sparkman High is all clear now. There will not be a media staging area. — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) February 13, 2018

18 year old male arrested for Falsely Reporting an Incident 13A-11-11 in regards to the Sparkman High School Lock-Down after call to 911 where “put the gun down” could be heard in the background. — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) February 13, 2018

