Student arrested in Sparkman High School gun scare, lockdown - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Student arrested in Sparkman High School gun scare, lockdown

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

The Madison County Sheriff's Office has arrested a student in connection to Tuesday's lockdown at Sparkman High School.

It started with a 911 open line call to the Madison County 911 Center just before 10 a.m. The sheriff's office explained an open line call means no one was attempting to talk to the call taker. However, the call taker could hear a person's name, then the comment "put the gun down." The phone call was showing to be coming from a cell phone at Sparkman High School.

The school resource officer at the school was contacted and deputies were dispatched. The school was placed on lockdown, and deputies began clearing the school.

During this time, the phone number was identified to be that of a student's parent. The sheriff's office identified the student as 18-year-old Devante Mccobbe. He was located and later arrested on a falsely reporting incident charge.

No weapon was found, and the all clear was given.

Mccobbe was booked into the Madison County Jail with a $300 bond.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Brad: Scattered showers overnight

    Brad: Scattered showers overnight

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 4:44 PM EST2018-02-13 21:44:26 GMT

    Temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 50s overnight and rebound into the lower 60s by Wednesday afternoon.

    More >>

    Temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 50s overnight and rebound into the lower 60s by Wednesday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Get a $99 ticket from Huntsville to Orlando with new airline route

    Get a $99 ticket from Huntsville to Orlando with new airline route

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 3:11 PM EST2018-02-13 20:11:56 GMT
    Silver Airways route map from Huntsville (Source: SilverAirways.com)Silver Airways route map from Huntsville (Source: SilverAirways.com)

    A nonstop route to Orlando is coming soon to Huntsville International Airport. Silver Airways, an airline based out of Fort Lauderdale, will start the new route on May 23, 2018.  The airline made the announcement on Tuesday. Silver plans to fly its new ATR-600 aircraft to complete the 600 mile trip. The ATR-600 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft that can seat up to 70 people on some models. Silver Airways says its model will feature leather seating, increased leg room and sp...

    More >>

    A nonstop route to Orlando is coming soon to Huntsville International Airport. Silver Airways, an airline based out of Fort Lauderdale, will start the new route on May 23, 2018.  The airline made the announcement on Tuesday. Silver plans to fly its new ATR-600 aircraft to complete the 600 mile trip. The ATR-600 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft that can seat up to 70 people on some models. Silver Airways says its model will feature leather seating, increased leg room and sp...

    More >>

  • Fergie visits Huntsville City Hall, meets Mayor Battle

    Fergie visits Huntsville City Hall, meets Mayor Battle

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 1:29 PM EST2018-02-13 18:29:11 GMT

    Fergie, the WAFF 48 Service Dog in Training, made a trip to Huntsville City Hall Tuesday. 

    More >>

    Fergie, the WAFF 48 Service Dog in Training, made a trip to Huntsville City Hall Tuesday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly