Lockdown lifted at Sparkman High School

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says an incident at Sparkman High School is now over.

Secretary to Superintendent Priscilla Krause confirmed there was a lockdown at Sparkman High School on Tuesday morning.

The incident at Sparkman High is all clear now. There will not be a media staging area. — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) February 13, 2018

We are working to get more information on what happened.

