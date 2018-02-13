Heart Gallery of Alabama 

Mostly cloudy to overcast skies stay in place for the rest of the evening hours with seasonal temperatures in the middle 50s, a few very isolated showers are possible.More >>
Mostly cloudy to overcast skies stay in place for the rest of the evening hours with seasonal temperatures in the middle 50s, a few very isolated showers are possible.More >>
Sir’s Fabrics in Fayetteville, Tennessee was destroyed after an earlier fire at the historic location reignited around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Sir’s Fabrics in Fayetteville, Tennessee was destroyed after an earlier fire at the historic location reignited around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Authorities and volunteers spend the entire day searching the area for Holman. K9 units were brought in to assist this afternoon.More >>
Authorities and volunteers spend the entire day searching the area for Holman. K9 units were brought in to assist this afternoon.More >>
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that the search for a missing Decatur man may finally be coming to a close, nearly 18 months since he was last seen in October 2016.More >>
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that the search for a missing Decatur man may finally be coming to a close, nearly 18 months since he was last seen in October 2016.More >>
The now-former chief of staff for Lawrence County Sheriff's Office was arrested Thursday night in Decatur. Sheriff Gene Mitchell confirmed on Friday that he is no longer an employee.More >>
The now-former chief of staff for Lawrence County Sheriff's Office was arrested Thursday night in Decatur. Sheriff Gene Mitchell confirmed on Friday that he is no longer an employee.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.More >>
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.More >>
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.More >>
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.More >>
The mother of Holt High School basketball star, Jalen Merriweather, is speaking out and pleading for the capture of her son's killer.More >>
The mother of Holt High School basketball star, Jalen Merriweather, is speaking out and pleading for the capture of her son's killer.More >>
If you see a Honda Odyssey van with tag number NIS5N, call police immediately.More >>
If you see a Honda Odyssey van with tag number NIS5N, call police immediately.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
The last day of Carnival is upon us. Here is today's parade schedule: Mardi Gras Day – Tuesday, February 13, 2018 Zulu (Map)Uptown8 a.m. Rex (Map)Uptown10 a.m. Elks Orleanians Uptown follows Rex Crescent City Elks Uptown follows Elks Argus (Map)Metairie10 a.m. Jefferson Metairie follows Argus Elks Jeffersonians Metairie after Jefferson Lyra Covington 10 a.m. Covington Lions Club Covington 10 a.m. Covington Covington follows Lions Club Houmas Houma Noo...More >>
The last day of Carnival is upon us. Here is today's parade schedule: Mardi Gras Day – Tuesday, February 13, 2018 Zulu (Map)Uptown8 a.m. Rex (Map)Uptown10 a.m. Elks Orleanians Uptown follows Rex Crescent City Elks Uptown follows Elks Argus (Map)Metairie10 a.m. Jefferson Metairie follows Argus Elks Jeffersonians Metairie after Jefferson Lyra Covington 10 a.m. Covington Lions Club Covington 10 a.m. Covington Covington follows Lions Club Houmas Houma Noo...More >>
People who live above the cave are anxious to find out if they are in any danger.More >>
People who live above the cave are anxious to find out if they are in any danger.More >>
Further investigation into allegations that a former Woden ISD teacher had been involved in an inappropriate texting relationship resulted in her being arrested on four felony charges because she is now accused of having improper relationships with two students.More >>
Further investigation into allegations that a former Woden ISD teacher had been involved in an inappropriate texting relationship resulted in her being arrested on four felony charges because she is now accused of having improper relationships with two students.More >>