Madison County man charged with child sex crimes

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 53-year-old Madison County man on multiple charges of child sex crimes on February 11.

Investigators tell us the sheriff’s office was contacted last week immediately after a student reported alleged criminal acts by a family member to a Madison County School’s System School.

Investigators responded to that school and took initial reports on the alleged criminal acts, after following up on the investigation the Child Advocacy Center then continued.

Based on that information and evidence obtained, affidavits for arrest were written and presented to a magistrate, and warrants were issued for 53-year-old John Curtis Mullins.

The agency attempted to serve those warrants February 9 on Mullins but could not make contact with him. Mullins was arrested Sunday and remains in the Madison County Jail with a bond set at 137,000 on charges of transmitting obscene material to a child, incest, rape 1st, sexual abuse, and bond revocation.

