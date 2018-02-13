Overnight wreck leaves 2 injured on University Drive in Huntsville

A wreck in Huntsville left two people hurt.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. on Memorial Parkway and University Drive.

According to Huntsville police, the driver hit a barrier.

The southbound lanes of the parkway between Oakwood Avenue and University Drive were closed for about an hour.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

