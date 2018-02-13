Police looking for suspect in overnight high-speed chase

Deputies are still looking for a man who led them on a high-speed chase in Madison County.

It happened around 11 o'clock on Monday night on Highway 72 heading westbound.

Police were able to catch up with the driver near Old Gurley Road and Tumpkins Lane, but he jumped out and ran into the woods.

Police are still looking for him.

