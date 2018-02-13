Preparing for mosquito season

Could those pesky insects that buzz around your ears and bite you in the summer come earlier this year?

The Madison County Health Department says they need your help to keep the mosquitoes from breeding. It's imperative that you dump out any and all standing water in your yards. Since we've had a lot of rain lately and with warmer temperatures ahead, it's a perfect breeding ground for those blood-sucking insects.

Getting rid of standing water kills the insects before they get to the adult stage where they can harm you.

The health department has already started the citywide surveillance of the breeding areas.

Experts said mosquito eggs can stay alive for years in standing water, and once they hatch they can live in colder temperatures as long as there is water.

The health department will clear away the water in ditches and swamps, but they want you to clear out any water in your yard at least once a week.

"So this is a good time when you have all that stuff in your yard that you didn't think about over winter, like kids toys, wheelbarrows, and buckets and tires. Anything that can hold a bottle cap of water can breed mosquitoes, so you have to be very vigilant to check those areas," said Madison County Health Department P.H. environmental supervisor Cheryl Clay.

They also suggest getting your kids involved and making it like a scavenger hunt to check the yard.

Vector control has put together a checklist here that you can use to make sure your yard is cleaned up.

