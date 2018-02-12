Overnight home invasion under investigation in Jackson County

A Jackson county teen is recovering after an early morning home invasion Monday.

It happened in the Baileytown community of north Jackson County.

Sheriff Chuck Phillips said it's very early in the investigation and at this point in time they don't have a lot of details to release.

Phillips said they got a call to a home on County Road 138 around 4 a.m.

The home invasion happened shortly after midnight. Investigators say three people went inside the home, tied up the two people inside and assaulted one of them who was taken to a local hospital. A woman at the home said it was her 16-year-old son. She said a cellphone and jewelry were taken.

"Right now they're working the scene, collecting any evidence that may be there, conducting interviews of the victims, and we're looking for some suspects," said Phillips.

If anyone has any information about this crime you are asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48