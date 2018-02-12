2 arrested in February Jackson County home invasion

Two people are in custody in connection with a home invasion in Jackson County.

19-year-old Joseph Warren of Scottsboro and 17-year-old Gabriel Trejo of Section are charged with robbery, burglary, theft, unlawful imprisonment, and breaking and entering a vehicle.

At the time it happened, sheriff's officials said they had few details to release, but after nearly two months, two people are now facing charges.

The incident happened on Feb. 12 just after midnight at a home in the Baileytown community.

Investigators initially said three people went inside the home, tied up the two people inside and assaulted one of them who was taken to a local hospital. A woman at the home said a cellphone and jewelry were taken.

Trejo will be tried as an adult even though he was underage at the time of the crime.

"The robbery first and the burglary first and theft second. I mean, all of those are big-time felonies and that's what adjudicated him up to an adult," said Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips.

Both young men are now out on just over $16,000.

