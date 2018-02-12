Swastikas found stenciled on UAH building

Officials at the University of Alabama in Huntsville is trying to find out who drew swastikas outside Morton Hall last week.

A UAH police report states two swastikas were found stenciled at two locations on the building. Offensive graffiti was also found in a basement men's restroom.

UAH President Robert Altenkirch released the following statement:

The university will always be the place where the free and open exchange and expression of ideas are welcomed. However, recently an individual or individuals, through stealth and acts of cowardice, defaced a university academic building and property with inflammatory graffiti and symbols. These acts are the very opposite of the manner in which open-minded and educated women and men express points of view and participate in constructive dialogue.

The perpetrator of these acts is very much aware that their symbols of hate and ignorance are not shared by those in this space of progressive learning and growth. Rather than education, their goal is to cause alarm and precipitate a campus reaction that, in turn, fuels their aberrant behavior and need for attention. Our measured response, in such cases, is first and foremost the safety of the campus community by immediate implementation of protective and investigative measures, which has been addressed.

We must work together as a university community to address and challenge such expressions of hate and ignorance. I ask that you join with me in our mutual efforts to maintain the decorum befitting of this university in support of our core values of integrity and respect, and inclusiveness and diversity.

If you are aware of any defacement of university property or see someone defacing university property, please contact the UAH Police Department at 256.824.6596.