Huntsville woman recalls her experience carrying Olympic torch in 1996

Tuesday will be one of those days where the weather will be different from the Shoals to Sand Mountain.More >>
Tuesday will be one of those days where the weather will be different from the Shoals to Sand Mountain.More >>
Sir’s Fabric in Fayetteville, Tenn., was destroyed overnight after an earlier fire at the historic location reignited around 1:30 a.m.More >>
Sir’s Fabric in Fayetteville, Tenn., was destroyed overnight after an earlier fire at the historic location reignited around 1:30 a.m.More >>
Authorities and volunteers spend the entire day searching the area for Holman. K9 units were brought in to assist this afternoon.More >>
Authorities and volunteers spend the entire day searching the area for Holman. K9 units were brought in to assist this afternoon.More >>
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that the search for a missing Decatur man may finally be coming to a close, nearly 18 months since he was last seen in October 2016.More >>
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that the search for a missing Decatur man may finally be coming to a close, nearly 18 months since he was last seen in October 2016.More >>
The now-former chief of staff for Lawrence County Sheriff's Office was arrested Thursday night in Decatur. Sheriff Gene Mitchell confirmed on Friday that he is no longer an employee.More >>
The now-former chief of staff for Lawrence County Sheriff's Office was arrested Thursday night in Decatur. Sheriff Gene Mitchell confirmed on Friday that he is no longer an employee.More >>
Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.More >>
Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.More >>
Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.More >>
It sounds like a movie lover's dream: $10 a month and you can go the multiplex every day. But it's not clear it can last.More >>
It sounds like a movie lover's dream: $10 a month and you can go the multiplex every day. But it's not clear it can last.More >>
Multiple people were killed early Sunday morning in a fiery crash in Smith County.More >>
Multiple people were killed early Sunday morning in a fiery crash in Smith County.More >>
Lion body parts are used in traditional medicine.More >>
Lion body parts are used in traditional medicine.More >>
Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.More >>
Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.More >>
Alex Deaton has been taken into custody in Rankin County. 29-year-old Deaton was taken into custody by the Rankin County Sheriff's Office in Brandon this past Friday (February 9).More >>
Alex Deaton has been taken into custody in Rankin County. 29-year-old Deaton was taken into custody by the Rankin County Sheriff's Office in Brandon this past Friday (February 9).More >>
Country singer Daryle Singletary died unexpectedly Monday morning at age 46.More >>
Country singer Daryle Singletary died unexpectedly Monday morning at age 46.More >>
One man is behind bars and one man is still wanted in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night in Maringouin.More >>
One man is behind bars and one man is still wanted in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night in Maringouin.More >>