Madison mayor presents stadium info ahead of lease decision

The city of Madison and BallCorps LLC are close to announcing a decision.on a baseball stadium lease for the BayBears. The issue will be a topic at Monday night's council meeting, which BallCorps' CEO is expected to attend.

The agreement has already been approved by the City Council. All that's left is for both parties to sign.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley sent the following message to residents concerned about the impacts of building a stadium.

