Madison baseball stadium deal finalized; 2019 open date

The city of Madison has finalized a deal for a new minor league baseball stadium.



The negotiations have been ongoing between the Madison city council, mayor and BallCorps LLC.

Official. City and Madison and Mayor Paul Finley have signed the lease, license and management agreement with Ballcorps LLC.



The lease, license agreement will bring the new stadium to the Town Madison development. Madison Mayor Paul Finley says the goal is to have the stadium in December of 2019.



"After a detailed feasibility study, we are assured that this venture will support not only economic development in the City of Madison, but also create revenue for our school system and infrastructure needs as well," said Mayor Finley.



BallCorps LLC purchased the Mobile BayBears club in 2017 and has announced its intent to move the team.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley sent the following message to residents concerned about the impacts of building a stadium.

