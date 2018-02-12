Plastic recycling business coming to Grant

Tuesday will be one of those days where the weather will be different from the Shoals to Sand Mountain.More >>
Sir’s Fabric in Fayetteville, Tenn., was destroyed overnight after an earlier fire at the historic location reignited around 1:30 a.m.More >>
Authorities and volunteers spend the entire day searching the area for Holman. K9 units were brought in to assist this afternoon.More >>
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that the search for a missing Decatur man may finally be coming to a close, nearly 18 months since he was last seen in October 2016.More >>
The now-former chief of staff for Lawrence County Sheriff's Office was arrested Thursday night in Decatur. Sheriff Gene Mitchell confirmed on Friday that he is no longer an employee.More >>
Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >>
Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.More >>
Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.More >>
It sounds like a movie lover's dream: $10 a month and you can go the multiplex every day. But it's not clear it can last.More >>
Multiple people were killed early Sunday morning in a fiery crash in Smith County.More >>
One man is behind bars and one man is still wanted in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night in Maringouin.More >>
Make crawfish cheap again. That's the message one New Orleans artist is pushing with a new hat that's going viral on social media. Aaron Angelo, a mixed media artist who was born and raised in the Crescent City, says he made the hat for himself about a week ago after seeing a meme online with a similar message. Angelo thought having a tangible hat The simple red hat with simple white lettering is a play on the famous "Make America Great Again" hats that became...More >>
D'Iberville police arrested three suspects in connection with shoplifting incidents at Home Depot and Lowe's, two major home improvement retailers.More >>
