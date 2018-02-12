Decatur man facing public intoxication and drug charges

A Decatur police officer with the K-9 Division was working off-duty security at the Walmart on Spring Avenue when he was notified of a white male in a red Nissan Altima acting strangely in the parking lot of the business.

Investigators tell us the officer made contact with the male and identified him as William Charles Labus.

During the course of the investigation, Labus was placed under arrest for public intoxication and was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine. Labus was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Labus was transported to the Morgan County Jail, where he was booked on a $1,300 bond.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48