Decatur police arrest woman in 2016 theft case

Decatur police say two unidentified females entered the Belk Department Store on Beltline Road and stole multiple items on June 8, 2016. The incident was captured on video surveillance.

Investigators say during the course of the investigation, the females were identified as Aarea Antrece Peake and Aarean Marshae Evans. Warrants for theft of property were obtained on both women.

On February 9, Evans was arrested by Hoover police on an unrelated charge. After making bond in Hoover, Evans was picked up and taken to the Decatur Police Department and transferred to the Morgan County Jail, where the warrant was served.

Evans was booked on a $2,500.00 bond.

