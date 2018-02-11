Fire destroys Sir’s Fabric in Fayetteville, TN

Sir’s Fabrics, an icon in Fayetteville and known throughout the Southeast, was destroyed in a fire this weekend.

Sir’s Fabric in Fayetteville, Tenn., was destroyed overnight after an earlier fire at the historic location reignited around 1:30 a.m.

Firefighters in the area responded to the initial call around 6 p.m. Saturday. According to the Elk Valley Times, crews remained on the scene until after 11 p.m. when they believed the blaze had been fully extinguished.

Less than three hours later the building was fully engulfed.

Firefighters remained on the scene throughout Sunday morning and at least one local church service had been canceled due to the continued presence of emergency vehicles.

