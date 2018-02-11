Power restored in Madison after earlier outage - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Power restored in Madison after earlier outage

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
Huntsville Utilities reports that crews are on the scene of an outage in Madison.
(WAFF) -

UPDATE: 

PREVIOUS: 

There is a power outage in Madison from Gillespie Road south to Madison Boulevard and from County Line Road east to Slaughter Road.

Crews have been dispatched and power will be restored as quickly as possible.

The cause is unknown at this time.

