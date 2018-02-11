Power restored in Madison after earlier outage

Huntsville Utilities reports that crews are on the scene of an outage in Madison.

UPDATE:

Power has been restored to the majority of customers in the previously reported area. Any customers still experiencing an issue should report it to 256-53-LIGHT. Crews remain in the area making additional repairs. pic.twitter.com/f9ATt2YHkK — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) February 11, 2018

PREVIOUS:

There is a power outage in Madison from Gillespie Road south to Madison Boulevard and from County Line Road east to Slaughter Road.

There is a power outage in Madison from Gillespie Road south to Madison Boulevard and from County Line Road east to Slaughter Road. Crews have been dispatched and power will be restored as quickly as possible. The cause is unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/w8D8FbOMGr — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) February 11, 2018

Crews have been dispatched and power will be restored as quickly as possible.

The cause is unknown at this time.

