Huntsville church offers mentoring program to curb gang violence

A Huntsville church is working to put an end to gang violence and hopefully change the focus in the lives of several young men.

It’s a program called "GANG,"or God's Anointed Next Generation. They're helping a group of young men find jobs and even a place to stay if they need one.

"It's always been in my heart because I come from there,” said pastor Curtis Henderson. "I've been in and out the jail system. I've been in the penitentiary and drugs."

The program is at One in Christ International Church.

Henderson said he understands their struggles because he was once in their shoes.

“To them it's just survival. People don't understand that, but because I come from it I understand it. It's a survival. And somebody's got to go out and say, 'Look man, somebody did it to me. Look man, you are somebody. You don't have to be out here. Come on, come on,'" he said.

There is a group of people that work with the program that attend the church, some of which are former gang members themselves.

Donald Everson is helping Henderson reach his goal and making sure each boy knows, just like he did, they can turn their lives around.

“I know it's not an easy road, but it's going to be well worth taking because the outcome from it is going to be wonderful,” Everson said



For more information on the program or to get in contact with church leaders, click here for their website.

