Missing Pelham woman found alive

The Pelham Police Department continues to search for a woman who went missing along County Rd. 36 on Saturday morning.

Lisa Holman, 45, was last seen wearing a hot pink sweater and black leggings.

Holman’s vehicle was found wrecked on the side of the road. Her purse, phone and shoes were in the vehicle, but she was nowhere to be found.

Authorities and volunteers spend the entire day searching the area for Holman. K9 units were brought in to assist this afternoon.

The search is being suspended tonight and will resume at daybreak on Sunday.

If you have any information on Holman's location, please call Pelham police at 205-620-6550.

