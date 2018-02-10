FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flooding reported in The Shoals - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flooding reported in The Shoals

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Flooding is being reported across the Tennessee Valley and rain is expected to continue overnight. Flooding is being reported across the Tennessee Valley and rain is expected to continue overnight.
(WAFF) -

We are getting reports of flooding across the Tennessee Valley tonight, which will likely worsen overnight as rain continues to fall.

[READ MORE: FLOOD WATCH remains in effect through Sunday evening]

According to Lauderdale County EMA Director George Grabryan, the following roadways are either flooded or are barricaded as a cautionary measure.

  • Rasch Rd. west of Whitten Rd.
  • County Rd. 106 - County road 61 and 24 water over the road
  • County Rd. 81 at Burcham Creek Dr.
  • Turner Lindsey Rd. in Rogersville 
  • County Rd. 27
  • County Rd. 47 at Mars Hill Rd.
  • Helton Dr. at Cox Creek Pkwy.
  • County Rd. 8 and County Rd. 139
  • County Rd. 130 at the slab

Conditions are only expected to worsen and drivers are urged to avoid the roads whenever possible. 

Check back for updates throughout the evening. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly