FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flooding reported in The Shoals

Flooding is being reported across the Tennessee Valley and rain is expected to continue overnight.

We are getting reports of flooding across the Tennessee Valley tonight, which will likely worsen overnight as rain continues to fall.

[READ MORE: FLOOD WATCH remains in effect through Sunday evening]

According to Lauderdale County EMA Director George Grabryan, the following roadways are either flooded or are barricaded as a cautionary measure.

Rasch Rd. west of Whitten Rd.

County Rd. 106 - County road 61 and 24 water over the road

County Rd. 81 at Burcham Creek Dr.

Turner Lindsey Rd. in Rogersville

County Rd. 27

County Rd. 47 at Mars Hill Rd.

Helton Dr. at Cox Creek Pkwy.

County Rd. 8 and County Rd. 139

County Rd. 130 at the slab

Conditions are only expected to worsen and drivers are urged to avoid the roads whenever possible.

Flooding in Florence! If you’re out in this please be safe... remember turn around and don’t drown. A viewer sent me this picture from Sonic off Helton Dr @waff48 pic.twitter.com/wXn1bWrY78 — Lauren Scharf WAFF (@LaurenScharfTV) February 10, 2018

Due to the heavy rain, all Limestone County roads will be susceptible to flooding, including roads that don’t normally flood. Use extreme caution when driving. #flooding — Limestone EMA (@LimestoneEMA) February 10, 2018

Please use extreme caution when driving. DO NOT drive through standing water on roadways. Remember to “Turn around, don’t drown!” — Limestone EMA (@LimestoneEMA) February 10, 2018

Wet roads + more rain + speeding = car crashes. To avoid this equation factor out the speed! Please drive with caution as even the smallest water hazard can’t be seen until it’s to late. #HuntsvilleAL #Avoidcarcrashes https://t.co/pC3EoApdmP — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) February 10, 2018

Check back for updates throughout the evening.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48