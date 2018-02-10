Remains found in Jackson Co. may be missing Decatur man

Pelham police are actively searching for a missing woman along County Road 36 between Bent Creek Drive and Brasher Road on County Road 36.More >>
FLOOD WATCH in effect for the entire viewing area and Tennessee Valley through 6:00 p.m. CST Sunday.More >>
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that the search for a missing Decatur man may finally be coming to a close, nearly 18 months since he was last seen in October 2016.More >>
The now-former chief of staff for Lawrence County Sheriff's Office was arrested Thursday night in Decatur. Sheriff Gene Mitchell confirmed on Friday that he is no longer an employee.More >>
Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin has announced she will not run for a third term.More >>
Police say a stranger spanked a man's 2-year-old son at a grocery store in Georgia when the toddler kept asking his dad for a candy bar.More >>
City officials posted the first report around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.More >>
A Morgan County couple had to take matters into their own hands and ended up delivering their baby in an unexpected location.More >>
A police officer in the Columbus suburb of Westerville has been killed in the line of duty, the city said in a tweet Saturday.More >>
Two people are recovering after being attacked by a Pitbull mix. An 11-year-old Southaven boy is at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with severe injuries to his leg after the dog attacked him.More >>
