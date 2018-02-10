Remains found in Jackson Co. may be missing Decatur man

Human remains have been found near the woods near where items belonging to James Robert Elliott Jr. were found this past November.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that the search for a missing Decatur man may finally be coming to a close, nearly 18 months since he was last seen in October 2016.

On Saturday, hunters in the Hytop area found human remains in the woods near where items belonging to James Robert Elliott Jr. were found this past November.

About 40 people with several agencies and rescue dogs searched hundreds of yards through the woods in every direction from where the items were found but they were unable to locate any remains.

Elliott, who suffered from Alzheimer’s, was 72 years old when he went missing and had no known ties to Jackson County. Police believe he simply drove off and was unable to find his way back.

We’re told the remains will be taken to Forensic Services for positive identification.

