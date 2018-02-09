Alabama couple delivers baby outside Dollar General store

A Morgan County couple had to take matters into their own hands and ended up delivering their baby in an unexpected location.

Their little one wouldn't wait till they got to the hospital so it all went down in their car after they were forced to pull into the parking lot of a store.

Carter Ann Tankersley was born on Friday, weighing 7 pounds. 15 ounces. She has a full head of hair and she’s healthy and adorable. And she already has a nickname: “The Dollar General Baby.”

Tim Tankersley and his wife, Jamie, planned to go to the hospital for 6 a.m. in Madison where Jamie was scheduled to be induced. But around 2 a.m., she knew something wasn’t right. She thought it might be food poisoning at first, but soon realized she was in labor.

The couple left their house in Falkville and started heading towards Madison, but they weren’t going to make it there in time so they re-directed to the Decatur Morgan Hospital.

“I'm doing every bit of 100 miles an hour going down Highway 31 with my flashers on, going through every red light, passing cars left and right just trying to get there,” Tim said. “We're in labor and we need to get there quick.”

He called 911 to let them know what was going on and they sent an ambulance in their direction, but Carter Ann had other plans for her parents.

“At the Dollar General in Flint, we couldn't go anymore. My wife decides we better stop, the baby is coming,” Tim said. “I walk over to the passenger side, open the door, recline my wife all the way back and here she comes! The only thing I had was the shirt on my back. As soon as Carter decides to make her grand entrance, I swoop in and clean her nostrils, her eyes and her mouth just to get some kind of reaction or cries and I did.”

The ambulance arrived a few minutes later to take Jamie and Carter Ann to the hospital. The baby’s body temperature was a little low when she first got there, but there were no other complications. Jamie was in a lot of pain, but she also made it through the delivery without any major problems.

Carter joins sisters A.J., 9, and Brogan, 18 months.

“She just came when she wanted to. I've been waiting for two weeks now to have her and we finally scheduled the induction and she says, ‘Just Kidding! I'm going to come before that.’ You don't think that you're really going to have your kid in the car, but it happened,” Jamie said. “We can tell her she came from the dollar store.”

The couple said their thankful for the care they've received from the staff at Decatur Morgan Hospital and for the guidance from the 911 dispatcher who helped walk them through things when their daughter was born. They plan to stop by the Dollar General store on their way home from the hospital to take pictures with Carter Ann at the unlikely spot where she was welcomed into the world.

“It's just nothing short of a miracle. Because I'm not trained in any sort of medical or delivery methods,” Tim said. “We couldn't ask for a healthier, more perfect, precious child. She's the Dollar General baby! When she asks where she came from, we can say from the dollar store.”

The family looks forward to telling Carter Ann the story of her birth when she’s older.

“It's crazy how it all happened and if I had to do it all over again knowing the outcome, I would,” Tim said.

“I'm not sure that there's any other babies that have been born at the Dollar General so she gets to have that on her own,” Jamie said.

