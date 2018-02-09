Marshall County physician gives advice on flu

Schools in parts of the Valley are closing as a way of dealing with a flu outbreak. A Marshall County physician has some good advice.

Several school districts across Marshall County are closed due to the flu, but one local physician says there are some things you can do to help avoid getting the flu bug.

Schools are sanitizing their classrooms before allowing students to come back sometime next week.

[READ MORE: Albertville school classrooms sanitized after closing for flu outbreak]

Marshall Medical Center emergency room director Dr. Victor Sparks said schools taking a break can be helpful. Sparks said large numbers of people together only allows for easier transmittal of the flu.

Sparks said you can best protect yourself by covering your mouth if you cough or sneeze, routine hand washing and avoid people who have the flu.

On the other hand, if you see you're starting to see flu signs such as fever, body aches and a dry cough, it's best to get checked for the flu as soon as possible.

"If you treat the flu, the medication we use to do that is best if used in the first 24 to 48 hours. You get beyond that 48 hour window, and the influenza antibiotic, Tamiflu is the name brand, is not very helpful," said Sparks.

Schools in Guntersville, Albertville and Boaz will open on Monday, but the Marshall County school system will not be open until next Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48