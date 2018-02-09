Marshall County physician gives advice on flu

Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin has announced she will not run for a third term.More >>
The Alabama Criminal Court of Appeals upheld the capital murder conviction and death penalty for a man who shot and killed two employees of a North Alabama restaurant.More >>
Widespread rainfall will move across north Alabama and middle Tennessee late tonight and continue into Saturday.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Friday morning at St. Clair Correctional in Springville.More >>
The now-former chief of staff for Lawrence County Sheriff's Office was arrested Thursday night in Decatur. Sheriff Gene Mitchell confirmed on Friday that he is no longer an employee.More >>
A foster parent in Indianapolis, IN, admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming. Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.More >>
Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.More >>
In so many classrooms across the state, students begin the day with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a carefully crafted lesson plan put together by teachers like Jason Broome.More >>
A shooting has been reported at Georgia War Veteran's Nursing Home in Augusta. Richmond County dispatch confirms that there are injuries being reported.More >>
The deer was a 4.5-year-old male that died of natural causes and was reported to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
