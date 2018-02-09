County Commission expected to approve road grant for Guntersville aviation company

A Guntersville aviation business is expanding, and now the Marshall County Commission is working to help it.

The Commission is expected to approve a more than $200,000 gr ant to help with road improvements. The company is looking forward to the expansion of the road to allow for the future expansion of its business.

Starting with a 12,000-foot facility and the hopes for 50 employees, Ace Aeronautics LLC continues to expand.

The company has more than 50 employees now and expects to add more this year. They're currently expanding with a 30,000-foot facility, which is set to begin operation in March.

Their core business is refurbishing Black Hawk helicopters and airplanes.

But company officials say with a new FAA permit, they plan to begin work in the future with air frame, engines and avionics for general aviation aircraft.

The County Commission next week will approve a gr ant of just over $200,000 dollars to widen Buck Island Road to allow for the increased traffic to the facility.

The Commission chairman feels it's a win-win.

"Anytime you bring high paying jobs in, it's a snowball effect. It helps people that's working there plus it helps everybody in the community. All of your restaurants, your clothes outlets, everybody gets an impact from it," said Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson.

Company officials anticipate bringing the corporate headquarters to Guntersville, but a timetable has not yet been set.

