Gov. Ivey presents $1M grant to Huntsville Hospital and Calhoun Community College

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Governor Kay Ivey will present a $1 million grant to assist Huntsville Hospital in building a nursing simulation lab at Calhoun Community College’s Huntsville campus on Friday morning. We will live stream that announcement at 11 a.m.

The CEO of Huntsville Hospital Health System David Spillers, Calhoun Community College President Dr. James Klauber, and the COO of Huntsville Hospital Health System Jeff Samz will all join Ivey.

The announcement will be made at the Dowdle Center at the Huntsville Hospital-Corporate University. 

