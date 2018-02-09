Gov. Ivey presents $1M grant to Huntsville Hospital and Calhoun Community College

Governor Kay Ivey will present a $1 million grant to assist Huntsville Hospital in building a nursing simulation lab at Calhoun Community College’s Huntsville campus on Friday morning. We will live stream that announcement at 11 a.m.

Great news coming out of Huntsville! A big grant is helping Huntsville Hospital build a nursing simulation lab at Calhoun Community College’s Huntsville campus. Lots of nursing students and hospital staff members here for the big announcement! pic.twitter.com/LHE86T2W60 — Lindsey Connell WAFF (@Lindseyreporter) February 9, 2018

[MOBILE USERS TAP HERE TO WATCH LIVESTREAM]

The CEO of Huntsville Hospital Health System David Spillers, Calhoun Community College President Dr. James Klauber, and the COO of Huntsville Hospital Health System Jeff Samz will all join Ivey.

Gov Ivey has arrived at Huntsville Hospital to announce vital grant. Officials: new nursing lab at Calhoun Community College’s Huntsville campus will allow the students to stay in HSV for all of their courses, versus having to travel to Decatur for some classes! pic.twitter.com/Z29P2XAhWi — Lindsey Connell WAFF (@Lindseyreporter) February 9, 2018

The announcement will be made at the Dowdle Center at the Huntsville Hospital-Corporate University.

