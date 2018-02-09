Gov. Ivey presents $1M grant to Huntsville Hospital and Calhoun Community College

Today is looking spectacular! It is going to start a bit chilly with some patchy frost out there, but through the middle of the day and afternoon, we will see a lot of sunshine and warmth!More >>
Multiple school systems have announced closures because of the flu epidemic.
Another former employee is taking the Madison County Sheriff's Office to court for sexual harassment.
The family of a 12-year-old Huntsville boy said their final goodbyes late Monday night after he had been on life support after suffering complications from the flu.
The manhunt is over for a shooting suspect in Decatur.
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.
CNN reported a former teacher in Baton Rouge said a fourth grade student's behavior was so bad she thought about quitting being a teacher, but later adopted the boy and his younger brother.
When a Florida boy wanted a stuffed toy, he crawled inside a claw-style vending machine in the play area of a restaurant to fetch one.
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say a 12-year-old boy was shot in a vehicle in the drive-thru at McDonald's at 50th Street and I-27. Police say the shooting appears to be accidental.
A Florida woman says an airline told her to flush her hamster down a toilet at the airport because the emotional support rodent wasn't allowed to fly with her.
A Florida woman says an airline told her to flush her hamster down an airport toilet because the emotional support rodent wasn't allowed to fly with her.
Extra security is in place at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital for fear that a woman may have been planning ways to snatch a baby.
