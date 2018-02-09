Police identify man killed trying to cross Hwy 72 in Killen

Police tell us a man was killed when he stepped into oncoming traffic as he tried to cross U.S. 72 Thursday evening.

Killen Police Chief Bryan Hammond identified the man as 30-year-old Randall Joe Abbot of Addison.

According to reports, the man was struck just east of the intersection at McPeters Drive in front Action Gun and Pawn on U.S. 72.

