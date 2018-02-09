Man killed trying to cross Hwy 72 in Killen

Police are trying to identify a man who was killed when he stepped into oncoming traffic as he tried to cross U.S. 72 Thursday evening.

Killen Police Chief Bryan Hammond said the man did not have any form of identification on him.

“He has tattoos on his body, so we’re hoping we can use them to identify him,” Hammond said.

He said the man appears to be in his “late 20s to early 30s.”

According to reports, the man was struck just east of the intersection at McPeters Drive in front Action Gun and Pawn on U.S. 72.

Read more at the Times Daily .

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48