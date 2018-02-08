3 arrested after lockdown at Lawrence County High School

Scattered showers will dominate the forecast overnight Friday all the way through Sunday afternoon.More >>
Multiple school systems have announced closures because of the flu epidemic.More >>
Another former employee is taking the Madison County Sheriff's Office to court for sexual harassment.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old Huntsville boy said their final goodbyes late Monday night after he had been on life support after suffering complications from the flu.More >>
The manhunt is over for a shooting suspect in Decatur.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
A sexual assault lawsuit was filed against former University of Memphis head basketball coach Josh Pastner in Arizona.More >>
A common scam across the country includes depositing thousands of dollars from what appears to be a legitimate check is now circulating in Texarkana, Texas.More >>
Opposition from Democratic liberals and tea-party Republicans in Congress may imperil a budget deal reached by Senate leaders to keep the government operating past midnight Thursday.More >>
The FDA has a new warning for a popular herbal supplement used to treat pain.More >>
The Orleans District Attorney’s office indicted a convicted killer on three additional counts of first-degree murder on Thursday. Joseph Brandt, 48, confessed to the killings last week during a Texas prison interview investigators.More >>
