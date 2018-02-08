3 arrested after lockdown at Lawrence County High School

A drug investigation on Tuesday resulted in the arrests of two 18-year-olds and one juvenile at Lawrence County High School.

Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell said agents received information that Austin Blankenship had a firearm and illegal narcotics while on school property. Mitchell said after learning of a possible firearm at school, probation officers, Moulton officers and agents met with school officials to request their assistance with the investigation. He said after school officials learned about the possible firearm being at school, officials immediately placed the school on modified lockdown for student safety and to allow agents to investigate.

Mitchell said agents used the department K-9 unit to sniff the vehicle Blankenship had driven to school. The dog also alerted them to a vehicle driven by Austin Chavez.

School officials removed both Blankenship and Chavez from school so agents could search their vehicles, No firearm was recovered, but agents found a large quantity of high-grade marijuana and digital scales concealed in Blankenship’s vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. Marijuana, digital scales and several items used to consume marijuana were found in Chavez's vehicle.

Mitchell said agents also located electronic evidence indicating that both Blankenship and Chavez had been involved in illegal marijuana sales.

Both Blankenship and Chavez was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail. They were charged with attempt to commit a controlled substance crime, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Agents also arrested a juvenile due to evidence collected during their investigation. The juvenile was transported to the juvenile detention center.

Mitchell said at no time were any of the other students at risk. School officials lifted the modified lockdown after the investigation was over and the arrests were made.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48