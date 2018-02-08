Former Marshall County fire chief's home burns down

The home of a former chief of the Swearengin Volunteer Fire Department burned down on Jan. 8, 2018. (Source: WAFF)

A former acting fire chief in Marshall County has become a victim of fire.

The former chief of Swearengin Volunteer Fire Department and his family are without a home.

James Dake took over the Swearengin Volunteer Fire Department at a time it really needed some help. More than three years later, he and his family are the ones who need help.

Swearengin fire crews responded to what was a home here on Dogwood Lane only to learn it was the home of their former chief. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Dake said he was able to get his family out alive.

But the home is a total loss.

Dake took over the Swearengin Volunteer Fire Department for a period of time starting in the summer of 2014. It happened when the chief and several others resigned after voters rejected a funding request for the department in their property taxes.

Meanwhile, family members say Dake did not have insurance on the home.

"There's nobody in this community that has not asked James Dake to do anything for them that he hasn't done. I mean, he will help anybody, anyway, anyhow. He will let his stuff that needs to get done, he will set it aside to help somebody else who is in need. This time he needs help," said Brian Crabtree.

The American Red Cross is assisting.

