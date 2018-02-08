Albertville school classrooms sanitized after closing for flu outbreak

Albertville High School was sanitized when it was closed for the flu outbreak on Jan. 8, 2018. (Source: WAFF)

The flu has forced several Marshall County school districts to close at least until Monday.

[LIST: North Alabama schools closing because of flu]

In Albertville a massive cleanup is underway.

Albertville is one of several school systems in Marshall County that are taking a couple of days off in the hope that the students will get better. With students out of school, custodial crews are busy sanitizing nearly everything in every classroom at Albertville High School.

Approximately 150 students were out of school on Wednesday due to flu.

For principal Deidra Robinson, taking days off for a flu outbreak is a first in her career in education. Robinson said students out with the flu will have days available to make up any work they have missed.

There will be no need to make up work today and Friday. Robinson said they'll just pick back up where they left off when school resumes.

The goal is to resume classes with healthy students.

"I hope that we've been able to do a really good job of making sure that our school is clean and sanitized and germ-free. I hope that parents and students will stay home and stay healthy and try to rebound if they do have any kind of illness or any kind of symptoms, and we're hoping to have a fresh start," said Robinson.

Albertville City Schools resume on Monday.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48