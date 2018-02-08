The Winter Olympics

Let the Games Begin!

The XXIII Olympic Winter Games are a multi-sport event scheduled to take place from February 9, 2018 to February 25, 2018 in PyeongChang County, South Korea. Some opening events will take place on the eve of the opening ceremony on February 8, 2018.

More than 2,500 athletes will compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics from ninety-two national countries. The Winter Games will feature 102 events in fifteen different sports. Four new events in existing sports were introduced in PyeongChang such as, big air snowboarding, mixed doubles curling, mass start speed skating, and mixed team alpine skiing.

