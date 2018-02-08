Athens Limestone RSVP offering free tax help

VITA offers free tax help to lower income people, persons with disabilities and elderly taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns.

Athens Limestone RSVP is once again sponsoring Free Tax Help through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) at locations in Athens, Ardmore and Decatur.

VITA offers free tax help to lower-income people, persons with disabilities and elderly taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns.

[CLICK HERE for a list of things you should bring to your local VITA site]

IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals for both federal and state returns.

Athens

Volunteers will be at the First Baptist Church Ministry 56 Building at 105 East Bryan St. in February on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. In March they will be available on Monday and Thursdays only.

No appointments—walk-ins only.

Ardmore

Volunteers will assist taxpayers by appointment at the Ardmore Public Library on Wednesdays through April 13.

Call 931-427-4883 for an appointment.

Decatur

Volunteers will assist taxpayers on a walk-in basis at the Decatur Public Library on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Call RSVP at 256-232-7207 with any questions.

