Two local schools deemed safe after false alarms

Williams Elementary was briefly locked down on Thursday, but the threat turned out to be a false alarm. A security threat at Lee High also turned out to be unfounded.

WAFF heard from concerned parents in two different school districts after rumors of a security threat began to spread online Thursday morning.

The first incident occurred at Williams Elementary, which was temporarily locked down as school officials investigated what turned out to be a “fake” knife on the property.

We’re told rumors that Lee High School was locked down today are untrue.

According to Huntsville Police Department’s public information officer Michael Johnson, the security issue at Lee was due to an unauthorized/unrecognized person on campus.

That person turned out to be a relative of a student who was there for legitimate reasons.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48