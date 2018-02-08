Decatur man killed in early morning wreck

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Old Moulton Rd. at approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

When units arrived, it was determined that a 1992 Mercury Grand Marquis left the roadway while traveling southbound on Old Moulton Rd. SW and struck a tree.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash.

Christopher O’Neal Fitch, 31, of Decatur was pronounced dead at the scene by Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn.

Nothing further as authorities continue to investigate.

