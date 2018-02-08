Decatur man killed in early morning wreck

Some much-needed sunshine is in store for the rest of your Thursday with comfortable high temperatures in the low-mid 50s.More >>
Multiple school systems have announced closures because of the flu epidemic.More >>
Another former employee is taking the Madison County Sheriff's Office to court for sexual harassment.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old Huntsville boy said their final goodbyes late Monday night after he had been on life support after suffering complications from the flu.More >>
The manhunt is over for a shooting suspect in Decatur.More >>
Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
The toddler was found with severe burns from the hot water. Investigators found rats, mice and cockroaches eating leftover food laying around in the home.More >>
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.More >>
Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
A Richardson police officer and one civilian have died after a shooting at an apartment complex.More >>
One of the Amtrak passengers injured in Sunday's Amtrak-CSX collision has filed suit against CSX.More >>
