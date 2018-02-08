Florence teen one of Alabama's Top Youth Volunteers

Grab a jacket, it is much colder out there this morning than the last few days. Most of us are in the upper 20s or low 30s, but the wind chill is in the teens and low 20s making it feel much colder out there this morning.More >>
Grab a jacket, it is much colder out there this morning than the last few days. Most of us are in the upper 20s or low 30s, but the wind chill is in the teens and low 20s making it feel much colder out there this morning.More >>
Multiple school systems have announced closures because of the flu epidemic.More >>
Multiple school systems have announced closures because of the flu epidemic.More >>
Another former employee is taking the Madison County Sheriff's Office to court for sexual harassment.More >>
Another former employee is taking the Madison County Sheriff's Office to court for sexual harassment.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old Huntsville boy said their final goodbyes late Monday night after he had been on life support after suffering complications from the flu.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old Huntsville boy said their final goodbyes late Monday night after he had been on life support after suffering complications from the flu.More >>
The manhunt is over for a shooting suspect in Decatur.More >>
The manhunt is over for a shooting suspect in Decatur.More >>
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.More >>
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
The toddler was found with severe burns from the hot water. Investigators found rats, mice and cockroaches eating leftover food laying around in the home.More >>
The toddler was found with severe burns from the hot water. Investigators found rats, mice and cockroaches eating leftover food laying around in the home.More >>
The four-star wide receiver sat next to his mother on National Signing Day and bypassed Tennessee and Alabama hats to choose the Florida Gators.More >>
The four-star wide receiver sat next to his mother on National Signing Day and bypassed Tennessee and Alabama hats to choose the Florida Gators.More >>
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.More >>
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
One of the Amtrak passengers injured in Sunday's Amtrak-CSX collision has filed suit against CSX.More >>
One of the Amtrak passengers injured in Sunday's Amtrak-CSX collision has filed suit against CSX.More >>
An officer who was shot in a suburb of Dallas on Wednesday night has died, police have confirmed, and the suspect is in custody.More >>
An officer who was shot in a suburb of Dallas on Wednesday night has died, police have confirmed, and the suspect is in custody.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for three Aberdeen children and the alleged abductor, 27-year-old Ashli Brown.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for three Aberdeen children and the alleged abductor, 27-year-old Ashli Brown.More >>