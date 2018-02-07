Havoc players paint with kids for good cause

Huntsville Havoc Hockey players stretched their artistic muscles Wednesday for a good cause. They painted canvases with kids who are currently patients at St. Jude Children's Hospital. The masterpieces they created will be auctioned off and that money goes back to their clinic.

It's a different way to build concentration and fine motor skills off the ice.

"We are all playing hockey for a reason. I guess we aren't that good of painters, but it's fun joking around with the guys and see who is more artistic than the rest of us," said goalie Keegan Asmundson.

The Huntsville Havoc players are getting help from special kids.

"Browny is a big part of our team. To have him here with us doing the same thing is nice. So far his painting is better than mine but I'm trying to catch up in this second half here," Asmundson said.

It's also a distraction for the children getting medical treatment.

"These guys are really funny and really friendly and they are real fun to hang out with," said Havoc captain Jacob Brown, a 10-year old battling leukemia.

"You never know how outgoing they are going to be, but when they get a paintbrush in their hands they just go to town and it's a lot of fun," said defender Andy Willigar.

Making art that will benefit other patients at the clinic that serves them.

"It's not every day that you get a chance like this and it's for a really good cause which is really awesome," said 13-year-old Julie Dimitro. She gets treated for anemia.

Putting smiles on kids’ faces while making masterpieces together.

"Anytime we can spend time with some kids and some kids who are going through some tough times, we can help brighten their day a bit, it’s an absolute privilege for us," Willigar said.

The paintings will be auctioned off at the March 3 game at the Von Braun Center. All of the money raised will help kids at St. Jude Children's Hospital.

