Crime Stoppers: Pair steals identity for fraudulent shopping spree

Two identity theft suspects were seen leaving Walmart at 6140 University Dr. on Jan. 11, 2018. (Source: Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers)

Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers needs the public's help tracking down two people wanted for identity theft.

Huntsville police say the victim reported that his identity had been stolen, which led to the offenders getting credit cards in the victim's name. They continued to make fruadulant purchases at stores throughout the Huntsville and Athens areas.

The two suspects were seen leaving the Walmart at 6140 University Dr. on Jan. 11.

If you recognize either of these people, call in your tip to 256-53-CRIME. You could earn up to a $1,000 reward.

